Video of man riding horse in Hyderabad to deliver food goes viral

A video of a man riding a horse while carrying a bag of an online food delivery platform along a busy road in the city has gone viral.

The horse-rider in the video is purportedly heard telling a passer-by, who seemed to have recorded the video, that he could not purchase petrol even after waiting in line (queue) for three hours at the gas station and left after taking the order.

Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in several parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday as people thronged the outlets fearing shortage of fuel amid a protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists.

The video of the horse-riding man was shared by many on social media platforms with a netizen posting ''Delivery Agent Drops Order In #Hyderabad On A Horse. Reason: Fuel Shortage''. However, the details of the video or the person were not available even as the online food delivery aggregator, whose bag the horse-rider was seen carrying, did not comment publicly about the video clip.

