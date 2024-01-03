Left Menu

Physical presence of public servants in court not needed except for recording evidence: SC says in SOP

In these proceedings, a government official may be required to be physically present for testimony or to present relevant documents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:46 IST
Physical presence of public servants in court not needed except for recording evidence: SC says in SOP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Physical presence of government officials in courts may not be necessary except in judicial proceedings involving recording of evidence, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday in its standard operating procedure meant to regulate the summoning of officials by courts across the country.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) was formulated by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra in a judgement which came on an appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Allahabad High Court had ordered the arrest of Secretary (Finance) and the Special Secretary (Finance) of the state for moving an application seeking recall of the order by which the government was asked to notify the rules farmed by the chief justice for prividing domestic servants to retired chief justices and judges of the high court.

“This Standard Operating Procedure is applicable to all court proceedings involving the government in cases before the Supreme Court, High Courts and all other courts acting under their respective appellate and/or original jurisdiction or proceedings related to contempt of court,” the judgement said.

The SOP said in evidence-based adjudication the presence of the officials may be needed.

“These proceedings involve evidence such as documents or oral statements. In these proceedings, a government official may be required to be physically present for testimony or to present relevant documents. Rules of procedure, such as the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, or Criminal Procedure Code 1973, govern these proceedings,” the SOP said.

In cases other than evidence recording, the issues can be addressed through affidavits and other documents and physical presence may not be necessary and should not be directed as a routine measure, it said.

“The court should exercise caution and restraint when initiating contempt proceedings, ensuring a judicious and fair process,” it said.

“In exceptional cases wherein the in-person appearance of a government official is called for by the court, the court should allow as a first option, the officer to appear before it through video conferencing,” it said.

“The Invitation Link for VC appearance and viewing, as the case may be, must be sent by the Registry of the court to the given mobile no(s)/e-mail id(s) by SMS/email/WhatsApp of the concerned official at least one day before the scheduled hearing,” the SOP said.

When the personal presence of an official is directed, reasons should be recorded as to why such presence is required, it said.

“Due notice for in-person appearance, giving sufficient time for such appearance, must be served in advance to the official. This would enable the official to come prepared and render due assistance to the court for proper adjudication of the matter for which they have been summoned,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024