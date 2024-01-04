Two Chinese vessels shadowed Philippine, US ships - Philippine military
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:43 IST
Two Chinese navy vessels shadowed Philippines and U.S. ships conducting joint patrols in the South China Sea, the Philippine military said on Thursday, amid a recent flare-up of tensions in the region over disputed territories.
"We confirm the presence of two PLA-N (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels from a distance shadowing the participants of the Maritime Cooperative Activity," said Xerxes Trinidad, chief of the Philippine military's public affairs office.
The two-day joint patrol was successfully completed on Thursday, the military added.
