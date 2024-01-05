Left Menu

Colorado voters file response to Trump's US Supreme Court appeal

Colorado voters seeking to bar Donald Trump from their state's ballot responded on Thursday to a bid by the former president asking the U.S. Supreme Court to deem him eligible for another White House term, a lawyer for the voters said.

The court filing, submitted by Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado, comes after Trump on Wednesday asked the justices to reverse a politically explosive Dec. 19 ruling by Colorado's top court that disqualified him from the Republican primary ballot there for engaging in insurrection. The Colorado Supreme Court's historic decision marked the first time in history that Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment - the so-called disqualification clause - had been used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible for the White House.

The Colorado court's ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the group of Colorado voters and backed by watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which confirmed the Thursday filing.

