North Korea fires more than 200 coastal artillery shells, South says
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:10 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has fired more than 200 coastal artillery shells on Friday morning, South Korea's military said.
No damage was reported from South Korea due to the firings and the shells landed north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Koreas
- South Korea
- North Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's new national security adviser is veteran diplomat
Soccer-Klinsmann leans on Europe-based players to break South Korea's Asian Cup drought
South Korea's new national security adviser is veteran diplomat
South Korea's top court orders a 3rd Japanese company to compensate workers for forced labour
South Korea's eastern province tells residents to evacuate after massive Japan quake