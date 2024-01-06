Pentagon's Austin hospitalized after medical procedure, is recovering well -spokesperson
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 03:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 1 following complications from a "recent elective medical procedure," the Pentagon press secretary said on Friday.
"He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today," press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US bars Pentagon from utilising Chinese port logistics platform
US approves Stinger missile sale to NATO for $780 mln -Pentagon
Pentagon says Iranian drone 'attack' hit chemical tanker near India
Pentagon says Iranian drone struck chemical tanker in Indian Ocean: Report
Pentagon says Iranian drone 'attack' hit chemical tanker near India