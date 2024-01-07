US appeals court prevents California from banning guns in most public places
A federal appeals court on Saturday reinstated a judge's ruling that barred California from enforcing a new law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places, a measure that the judge had concluded was unconstitutional.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved a order from a week earlier that suspended an injunction issued by a judge who concluded the state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.
