US appeals court prevents California from banning guns in most public places

A federal appeals court on Saturday reinstated a judge's ruling that barred California from enforcing a new law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places, a measure that the judge had concluded was unconstitutional.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved a order from a week earlier that suspended an injunction issued by a judge who concluded the state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)