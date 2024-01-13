US carries out new strike in Yemen -U.S. officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 06:57 IST
The U.S. military is carrying out an additional strike against the Houthis in Yemen, a day after launching a wave of attacks on nearly 30 locations in the country to degrade the Houthis' ability to strike Red Sea shipping, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
