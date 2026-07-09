Trabzonspor Secures Simsir in Multimillion Transfer

Trabzonspor has signed winger Doguhan Aral Simsir from Danish club Midtjylland for 13 million euros. The deal includes payment in seven instalments and a 15% future transfer profit share for Midtjylland. The Danish-born, Turkish citizen inks a four-year contract worth 2 million euros per season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trabzonspor Have Signed Winger Doguhan Aral Simsir From Danish Club Midtjylland For Million Euros Million | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:02 IST
Trabzonspor Secures Simsir in Multimillion Transfer

Trabzonspor has confirmed the signing of winger Doguhan Aral Simsir from Danish club Midtjylland, in a deal valued at 13 million euros ($14.86 million). This was announced by the Turkish Super Lig club on Wednesday.

The agreement involves Trabzonspor paying Midtjylland in seven instalments. Additionally, the Danish club will receive 15% of any future transfer profit, ensuring a continued financial incentive.

Simsir, a Danish-born footballer with Turkish citizenship, has committed to a four-year contract with Trabzonspor. Under the new agreement, he will earn two million euros annually, highlighting the significance of this acquisition to the team's strategy.

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