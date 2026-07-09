Norway Faces Health Concerns as World Cup Clash with England Looms

Norway's squad faces illness issues ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against England. Coach Stale Solbakken reported some players, including striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, have been under the weather, possibly due to travel and air conditioning. Norway progressed after a victory over Brazil, setting up a clash with England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:00 IST
Norway Faces Health Concerns as World Cup Clash with England Looms
Norway head coach Stale Solbakken (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Norway's national football team is dealing with a bout of illness just before their World Cup quarter-final face-off against England, reported Reuters. Head coach Stale Solbakken disclosed that several players, notably striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, have been unwell, afflicted by travel and environmental conditions such as air conditioning.

Solbakken pointed out that while only Larsen has experienced a fever, incidences of coughing and rasping are widespread among the squad. He remarked on the inevitability of illnesses in a large traveling group, emphasizing the exposure to various conditions throughout the tournament held in multiple venues.

Despite the health setbacks, Norway advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Brazil 2-1, with Erling Haaland scoring twice late in the match. Their upcoming encounter with England is anticipated to be a gripping battle, spotlighting Haaland and England's Harry Kane, both top contenders for the coveted Golden Boot award.

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