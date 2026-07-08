Norway's Winger Dilemma: A Tactical Decision Ahead of Clash with England

Norway faces a crucial decision ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against England. Coach Stale Solbakken must decide whether to stick with current wingers, Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth, or opt for dynamic substitutes, Andreas Schjelderup and Oskar Bobb, who impressed in their win over Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norway Have Sailed Through To The Quarterfinals Of The World Cup On A Wave Of Team Spirit | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:56 IST
Norway's Winger Dilemma: A Tactical Decision Ahead of Clash with England
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Norway is at a tactical crossroads as it prepares for the World Cup quarter-finals against England. Coach Stale Solbakken is caught between maintaining his usual lineup, featuring Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth as wingers, or capitalizing on the impressive performances of substitutes Andreas Schjelderup and Oskar Bobb from their recent victory over Brazil.

Although Nusa and Sorloth played effectively against Brazil, especially in defensive roles, their replacements, Schjelderup and Bobb, brought a new vigour to the match, with Schjelderup providing the crucial assist for Erling Haaland's opening goal. This lineup shakeup led to a 2-1 success, further fuelling conversations about potential changes in the starting squad.

Solbakken acknowledges the dilemma, recognizing the effective contributions of the incumbent wingers while evaluating the strategic benefits of integrating fresh talents. As Norway navigates these internal dynamics, the team's cohesion and adaptability remain key as they aim to outplay England in the upcoming quarter-final showdown.

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