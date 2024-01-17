France did not take part in US-led strikes on Houthis to avoid regional escalation -Macron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 03:10 IST
France did not take part in U.S.-led strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels because it wants to avoid a regional escalation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
Macron told a news conference that France's approach in the Red Sea was defensive and Paris would stick to this stance.
