U.S. Senator Grassley receiving antibiotic infusions at hospital -statement

U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the most senior member of the Senate, is receiving antibiotic infusions at a hospital to treat an infection, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, "is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders," said the two-line statement. It gave no further details. Grassley, of Iowa, won his first election to the Senate in 1980 and has been reelected seven times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)