U.S. Senator Grassley receiving antibiotic infusions at hospital -statement
U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the most senior member of the Senate, is receiving antibiotic infusions at a hospital to treat an infection, his office said in a statement on Tuesday. Grassley, 90, "is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders," said the two-line statement.
Grassley, 90, "is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders," said the two-line statement. It gave no further details. Grassley, of Iowa, won his first election to the Senate in 1980 and has been reelected seven times.
