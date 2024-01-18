Prosecutor for Ecuador province that was site of TV station attack killed-AG's office
Ecuadorean prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who focused on pursuing organized trans-national crime in Guayas province, one of the country's most violent and the site of an on-air attack on a television station last week has been killed, the attorney general said on Wednesday.
