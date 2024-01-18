Left Menu

Guatemalan ex-President Alejandro Giammattei barred from entry into US

Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is barred from entering the U.S. over allegations of "his involvement in significant corruption," the State Department said on Wednesday. Giammattei was defeated in August by anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo as he sought re-election as leader of Central American's most populous nation.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:53 IST
Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is barred from entering the U.S. over allegations of "his involvement in significant corruption," the State Department said on Wednesday.

Giammattei was defeated in August by anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo as he sought re-election as leader of Central American's most populous nation. "The State Department has credible information indicating that Giammattei accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his public functions during his tenure as president of Guatemala, actions that undermined the rule of law and government transparency," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Giammattei for comment. Arevalo was sworn in as Guatemala's president in the early hours of Monday after a chaotic inauguration that was delayed for hours by a last-ditch attempt by Congress opponents to weaken his authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

