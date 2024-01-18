Anymore "misadventure" from Iran will be met forcefully - Pakistan security source
Pakistan's military is on "extremely" high alert and anymore "misadventure" from the Iranian side will be met forcefully, a top Pakistani security source said on Thursday, amid escalating tensions between the neighbours.
Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants, the Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier in the day, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.
