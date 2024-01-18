White House: US will not stop working toward a two-state solution
The United States will not stop working toward a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Thursday.
"There will a post-conflict Gaza, no reoccupation of Gaza," Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One.
