Left Menu

Judge in Trump case to hear accusations of misconduct by Georgia prosecutors

A judge in the election interference case against former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia has set a hearing next month regarding accusations that the Fulton County District Attorney and her lead prosecutor had an improper relationship and mishandled public money, according to a court document. The planned Feb. 15 hearing follows accusations by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed, that Fani Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, engaged in "an improper, clandestine personal relationship," the Thursday court filing said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 00:01 IST
Judge in Trump case to hear accusations of misconduct by Georgia prosecutors

A judge in the election interference case against former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia has set a hearing next month regarding accusations that the Fulton County District Attorney and her lead prosecutor had an improper relationship and mishandled public money, according to a court document.

The planned Feb. 15 hearing follows accusations by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed, that Fani Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, engaged in "an improper, clandestine personal relationship," the Thursday court filing said. Representatives for Willis could not be immediately reached for comment on the accusations or the hearing. Willis' spokesman

previously said the district attorney's office would respond to the accusations through court filings.

"Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed Willis and Wade had an ongoing, personal and romantic relationship during the pendency of Wade's divorce proceedings," the filing said, without naming the sources or offering any other details. The 127-page filing also alleges that the pair profited "significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers," adding that Wade has been paid $653,881 as of December 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024