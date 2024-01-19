US urges restraint on all sides in Iran-Pakistan tensions -State Dept
The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged restraint on all sides in tensions between Iran and Pakistan, after Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Pakistan's statements about the importance of cooperative relations with neighbors were productive and useful.
