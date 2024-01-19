Tanker reports 'suspicious approach' of drones off Yemen's Aden -Ambrey
an Indian warship responded to the event," Ambrey said in an advisory note. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also said it received a report of an incident 115 nautical miles southeast of Aden. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO's advisory note added.
(New throughout, adds advisory note from Ambrey over same incident) CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
A Marshall Islands-flagged chemical/products tanker reported a "suspicious approach" of drones, 103 miles southeast of Yemen's Aden, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday. "One (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) UAV dropped into the sea approximately 30 metres aft ... an Indian warship responded to the event," Ambrey said in an advisory note.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also said it received a report of an incident 115 nautical miles southeast of Aden. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO's advisory note added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin real estate developer charged with perpetuating USD 93 million fraud scheme
SC rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Indian origin deputy director pleads guilty of cheating Football Association of Singapore
SC junks plea for consular access moved by kin of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, charged in alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist in US.
SC rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US