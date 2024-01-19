Tanker reports 'suspicious approach' of drones off Yemen's Aden -Ambrey

(New throughout, adds advisory note from Ambrey over same incident) CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

A Marshall Islands-flagged chemical/products tanker reported a "suspicious approach" of drones, 103 miles southeast of Yemen's Aden, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday. "One (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) UAV dropped into the sea approximately 30 metres aft ... an Indian warship responded to the event," Ambrey said in an advisory note.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also said it received a report of an incident 115 nautical miles southeast of Aden. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO's advisory note added.

