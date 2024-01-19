Belgium to supply marine ship to EU mission in the Red Sea -VRT News

Belgium will supply a marine ship to an EU mission to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Red Sea, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels to other routes following attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen and say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians as Israel and Hamas wage war in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)