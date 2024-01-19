Netherlands urges Israel to 'drastically' reduce violence in Gaza

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he had urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "drastically" reduce the level of violence against Palestinians and to immediately pause fighting to let more aid into the besieged Gaza strip. "Israel needs to let in much more relief goods much quicker," Rutte said after a telephone call with Netanyahu.

"We have talked about concrete measures to do so."

