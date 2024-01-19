US removes three entities, including Chinese firm, from unverified list -notice
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 20:00 IST
The United States has removed three companies, including one Chinese firm, from a list of entities receiving U.S. exports that officials have been unable to inspect, according to a government notice posted on Friday.
The Chinese firm, Plexus in Xiamen, had been added to the "Unverified List" in December. The other two firms removed from the list are in Canada and the United Arab Emirates, the government notice showed.
