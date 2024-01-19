Left Menu

CGST inspector, 2 middlemen held for demanding bribe to not make arrest: CBI

The CBI has arrested a CGST inspector and two middlemen from Jaipur in connection with Rs 10 lakh bribery case in which an Indian Revenue Service officer has also been named as a suspect, officials said Friday.The agency arrested Inspector Ankit Aswal and two middlemen Sonu and Ashok who were allegedly involved in the exchange of bribe money, they said.An FIR was registered on the allegation that the officer was demanding a bribe to not arrest the complainant in a case that he was probing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:15 IST
CGST inspector, 2 middlemen held for demanding bribe to not make arrest: CBI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a CGST inspector and two middlemen from Jaipur in connection with Rs 10 lakh bribery case in which an Indian Revenue Service officer has also been named as a suspect, officials said Friday.

The agency arrested Inspector Ankit Aswal and two middlemen Sonu and Ashok who were allegedly involved in the exchange of bribe money, they said.

An FIR was registered on the allegation that the officer was demanding a bribe to not arrest the complainant in a case that he was probing. The CBI has also named IRS CGST Sandeep Payal as an accused in the case, they said.

''A case was registered on a complaint against an Inspector, CGST, Jaipur and others. It was alleged that the said bribe was demanded for resolving a pending matter with CGST, Jaipur,'' CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

According to officials, Aswal is accused to have been part of a team that had razed the complainant's premises in 2021. The inspector was allegedly threatening the complainant with the arrest if his demand for bribe was not met, they said.

Aswal, currently serving as Preventive Officer, Jaipur, had allegedly claimed that the bribe was for him and Sandeep Payal and was to be routed through a Jaipur-based jeweller, officials said.

They said Aswal had allegedly asked the complainant to make the payment to the jeweller else he could be arrested in the tax case.

The CBI had recorded the calls in the presence of independent witnesses where the demand for the bribe was made, they said.

''The CBI team laid a trap and caught a middleman while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 Lakh on behalf of the said inspector,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024