US still opposes a general ceasefire in Gaza -White House

The United States still opposes a general ceasefire in Gaza, believing it will help Hamas militants, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Friday.

"We do support humanitarian pauses, as I said, to try to get hostages out and more aid in, but we don't support a ceasefire at this time," Kirby told a White House news briefing. "I think it's important to remember that there was ceasefire in place on the sixth of October."

