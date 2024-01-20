US still opposes a general ceasefire in Gaza -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 01:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States still opposes a general ceasefire in Gaza, believing it will help Hamas militants, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Friday.
"We do support humanitarian pauses, as I said, to try to get hostages out and more aid in, but we don't support a ceasefire at this time," Kirby told a White House news briefing. "I think it's important to remember that there was ceasefire in place on the sixth of October."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- The United States
- Gaza
- Kirby
- John Kirby
- Hamas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli defence minister lays out vision for next steps of Gaza war ahead of Blinken visit
White House says Russia used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine
Families in Gaza search desperately for food and water, wait in long lines for aid
White House says Russia used missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine
WRAPUP 1-Israel to launch more targeted assault on Hamas, as shelling pounds Gaza refugee camps