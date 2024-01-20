Israeli strike on southern Lebanon kills two Hamas members, security sources say
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed two members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas as they were traveling in a car, three security sources in Lebanon told Reuters.
Israel has been carrying out air strikes on southern Lebanon against Palestinian militant groups based there as well as their Lebanese ally Hezbollah, a powerful armed group, which have fired rockets across the border at Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE welcomes 8th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7 - Gaza health ministry
Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel - Israeli military
UPDATE 1-Hezbollah says it hit Israeli observation post with 62 rockets
WRAPUP 2-Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire across Lebanon border amid concern over Gaza war spillover