Iran says Israeli strike in Syria meant to 'spread instability' -state media

Iran's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli missile strike that killed four members of its elite Revolutionary Guards in Syria on Saturday as a "desperate attempt to spread instability in region", state media reported.

"Iran ... reserves its right to respond to the organised terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at the appropriate time and place," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying. He also urged foreign countries and international organisations to condemn the attack.

