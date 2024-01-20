Iran says Israeli strike in Syria meant to 'spread instability' -state media
Iran's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli missile strike that killed four members of its elite Revolutionary Guards in Syria on Saturday as a "desperate attempt to spread instability in region", state media reported. "Iran ... reserves its right to respond to the organised terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at the appropriate time and place," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli missile strike that killed four members of its elite Revolutionary Guards in Syria on Saturday as a "desperate attempt to spread instability in region", state media reported.
"Iran ... reserves its right to respond to the organised terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at the appropriate time and place," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying. He also urged foreign countries and international organisations to condemn the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zionist
- Iran
- Nasser Kanaani
- Revolutionary Guards
- Syria
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran Guards commander challenges 'enemy' naval presence in region
Union Minister Smriti Irani, MoS Muraleedharan to embark on visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow
France's says Iran must stop destabilising activities
How Does Colder Temperature Impact Urologic Health- Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital
Iranian woman killed in knife attack by relatives in Noida, 4 held