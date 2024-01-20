Left Menu

Goa hotel manager drowns wife in sea, tried to pass it off as accident; held

A 29-year-old manager of a luxury hotel in South Goa was arrested on Saturday for allegedly drowning his wife at Cabo de Rama beach in Goa a day before, police said.The accused, identified as Gaurav Katiyar, tried to project the death of his wife Diksha Gangwar 27 as an accident after committing the crime, but a video shot by a man exposed his claim.

A 29-year-old manager of a luxury hotel in South Goa was arrested on Saturday for allegedly drowning his wife at Cabo de Rama beach in Goa a day before, police said.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Katiyar, tried to project the death of his wife Diksha Gangwar (27) as an accident after committing the crime, but a video shot by a man exposed his claim. Police found the body of Gangwar near the popular beach on Friday afternoon.

Prima facie, Katiyar killed Gangwar, whom he married a year ago, over his extramarital affair, an official said. ''The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm on Friday after Katiyar took his wife for a stroll on the beach, located not far from his workplace,'' the official said.

He took her to a rocky area of the beach and drowned her in the sea. ''Injury marks were found on her body,'' the official added.

After committing the crime, Katiyar created commotion and tried to pass off the incident as an accident, he said. Cuncolim police had also arrived at the spot.

According to the official, a video shot by a local exposed Katiyar's claims. The video clip shows Katiyar coming out of the beach and returning again apparently to ensure whether his wife has really died, before raising alarm to create the entire drama, he added. The accused and the victim hail from Lucknow.

