Teen runs away from home in Navi Mumbai over fear of being scolded by mother

A 13-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra allegedly ran away from home over the fear that her mother would scold her for not attending her tuition classes, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Friday in Airoli area.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:38 IST
A 13-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra allegedly ran away from home over the fear that her mother would scold her for not attending her tuition classes, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday in Airoli area. The girl's mother saw her near a garden and called her. The teenager, who had not attended her tuition classes, was scared that her mother would scold her. The girl allegedly ran away and did not return home, an official from Rabale police station said quoting the mother's complaint.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into it, the official said.

