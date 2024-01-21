Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:51 IST
Kovind panel receives 21,000 suggestions, 81 pc 'affirm' idea of simultaneous polls
The committee on 'one nation, one election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has received nearly 21,000 suggestions from the public out of which 81 per cent ''affirmed'' the idea of simultaneous polls, an official statement said on Sunday.

The statement further said that suggestions were also invited from 46 political parties. ''Till date, suggestions have been received from 17 political parties,'' it said.

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, have opposed the idea of holding simultaneous polls.

On January 5, the panel had issued a public notice inviting suggestions from citizens for making appropriate changes in the existing legal and administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

