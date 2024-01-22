Mexico, US and Guatemala officials to meet for migration talks
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:46 IST
Mexican, U.S. and Guatemalan officials will meet as soon as possible for talks on migration, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Monday after her government held discussions with U.S. officials last week.
Speaking at a regular government press conference, Barcena said Mexican and U.S. officials reached 10 important agreements during their meetings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barcena
- Mexican
- U.S.
- Alicia Barcena
- Guatemalan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexican authorities investigate massacre after rival criminal groups clash in remote desert
Mexican president aims for ambitious pension reform
Mexican president forecasts 2024 economic growth of 3.5%
Mexican president to put lofty reforms on agenda ahead of election
At least 12 dead in suspected attempt to rescue son of Mexican cartel hitman