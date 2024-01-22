Mexico, US and Guatemala officials to meet for migration talks

Mexican, U.S. and Guatemalan officials will meet as soon as possible for talks on migration, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Monday after her government held discussions with U.S. officials last week.

Speaking at a regular government press conference, Barcena said Mexican and U.S. officials reached 10 important agreements during their meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)