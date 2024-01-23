Blinken, Greek PM discussed Red Sea shipping crisis - US State Department
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on Monday about the importance of protecting navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea, the State Department said.
U.S. and British forces have launched strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces in recent weeks in response to months of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to the war in Gaza.
