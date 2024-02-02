Ukraine downs 11 out of 24 Russian drones, power infrastructure hit

Ukraine's air defence shot down 11 out of 24 Russian drones targeting critical infrastructure in the southeast, the Ukrainian air force said on Friday. After the overnight drone attack, electricity was cut off in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk southeastern region, the national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

