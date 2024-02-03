Left Menu

Russia condemns US strikes in Iraq, Syria

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:38 IST
Russia condemns US strikes in Iraq, Syria
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia condemns U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria and the situation needs to be considered by the UN Security Council, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"It is obvious that the airstrikes are deliberately designed to further inflame the conflict. By attacking, almost without pause, the facilities of allegedly pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria, the United States are purposefully trying to drive the largest countries in the region into conflict," Zakharova said in a statement.

The United States launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, in retaliation for a deadly attack on U.S. troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024