Left Menu

Two labourers killed in landslide near Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 11:23 IST
Two labourers killed in landslide near Shimla
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were killed in a landslide that occurred on the outskirts of state capital Shimla on Tuesday morning, police said.

The landslide occurred near Ashwani Khud on Junga road, killing Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40), both natives of Bihar, they said.

According to police, some labourers were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher when the tragedy struck. While five labourers had a narrow escape, the two men got trapped under the debris.

The bodies have been pulled out from the debris and sent for post-mortem, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI. Further investigations are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024