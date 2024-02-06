Two labourers killed in landslide near Shimla
- Country:
- India
Two labourers were killed in a landslide that occurred on the outskirts of state capital Shimla on Tuesday morning, police said.
The landslide occurred near Ashwani Khud on Junga road, killing Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40), both natives of Bihar, they said.
According to police, some labourers were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher when the tragedy struck. While five labourers had a narrow escape, the two men got trapped under the debris.
The bodies have been pulled out from the debris and sent for post-mortem, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI. Further investigations are underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Junga
- Bihar
- Ashwani Khud
- Rajesh
- Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi
- Rakesh
- Shimla
ALSO READ
Bihar celebrates Ayodhya Ram temple consecration with special prayers, processions
Bihar Guv releases special postal cover on Ram temple in Ayodhya
Bihar has 7,64,33,329 voters
Bihar: Patna lights up with fireworks, diyas as Ram Lalla takes His throne in Ayodhya
Bihar Minister calls for focus on development after Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha