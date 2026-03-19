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Bihar's Crackdown on LPG Distribution Malpractices

Bihar's Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit issued guidelines for transparent LPG cylinder distribution. High-level officials attended the meeting to stress that district control rooms must address grievances efficiently. Measures include daily press briefings, intensive raids, and strict action against malpractice to reassure the public of regular gas supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:05 IST
Bihar's Crackdown on LPG Distribution Malpractices
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  • India

Bihar's Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has unveiled a series of measures to ensure fair distribution of LPG cylinders in the state, officials confirmed on Thursday.

During a critical review meeting, Amrit stressed the importance of keeping district control rooms operational to handle citizen grievances swiftly. Decisions were made in the presence of DGP Vinay Kumar, district magistrates, police superintendents, and oil and gas company representatives.

The Cabinet Secretariat revealed plans for daily press briefings and announced stringent checks to halt illegal LPG storage and black marketing, emphasizing that violations will face strict legal consequences. The state's administration assures residents of a stable gas supply, dismissing any unfounded rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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