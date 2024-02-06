Blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu kills at least 10 - residents

A blast at a popular open-air market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed at least 10 people on Tuesday, local residents told Reuters.

"I have counted 10 dead people and 15 others injured. My shop is completely destroyed. The blasts took place in four places in the centre of the market," Hassan Ali, a trader at the market called Bakara told Reuters.

