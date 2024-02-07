Israel says studying Hamas response to potential new Gaza truce
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said late on Tuesday that Israeli officials involved in negotiations to secure a new truce in the Gaza war were studying Hamas's response to the framework.
"Hamas's reply has been conveyed by the Qatari mediator to the Mossad. Its details are being thoroughly evaluated by the officials involved in the negotiations.," the statement said.
