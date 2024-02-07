Israeli military: Troops killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:40 IST
Israel's military said on Wednesday its troops killed dozens of Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis over the past 24 hours.
Soldiers also located large quantities of weapons and uncovered more tunnel shafts in the area, the military said in a statement.
