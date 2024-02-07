PNG to assure Australia on security ties during Marape visit

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape will seek to assure Australia of close security and historical ties during a visit that began on Wednesday even as the Pacific nation boosts trade with China. Australia and the United States have been alarmed by China's security ambitions in the Pacific Islands region since Beijing struck a security and policing deal with Solomon Islands.

After deadly riots in the PNG capital Port Moresby in January during a police strike, that saw retail stores looted and razed, Marape will seek progress in implementing a A$200 million security and policing agreement struck with Australia in December. On Wednesday, PNG Attorney General Pila Niningi announced the appointment of four foreign judges to the country's court, including several from Australia's federal court. "Australia helped us select and appoint these judges," he told reporters in PNG.

Around 50 Australian police, and those from other Commonwealth nations, are also expected to hired by PNG to fill gaps in senior policing roles, officials said in December. Announcements on law and justice, climate funding and infrastructure are expected during Marape's visit, officials said. He will also address Australia's parliament on Thursday.

Marape reshuffled his cabinet in the wake of the riots and replaced the defence minister, while returning Justin Tkachenko, a key proponent of a defence pact signed with the United States in May, to the foreign minister role. Tkachenko last week told Reuters that PNG had been approached by China - a key trading partner - in September with an offer to assist its police force with training, equipment and surveillance technology, although talks were at an early stage and no decision had been made.

Policing cooperation was also raised by China's ambassador in a meeting on Jan. 25, two weeks after the riots. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma urged PNG to reject a security deal with China, in comments reported by the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

Tkatchenko said in a statement he had assured his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in a meeting on Tuesday of PNG's commitment to its traditional security partners. PNG would not strike a security agreement with China, he said in an interview with the ABC broadcast on Wednesday.

China "understand clearly where we stand on security in the region and that is with our close traditional partners, Australia, U.S., New Zealand", he added. Marape is expected to face a vote of no-confidence when PNG's parliament returns next week, after an 18-month period that protects the prime minister expires on Friday.

Even before the riots, he had pointed to law-and-order concerns and said boosting security would help to attract foreign investment in PNG's burgeoning resources sector.

