Taiwan reports more Chinese balloons over Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday it had detected eight Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the previous 24 hours, of which five flew across Taiwan.
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has since December reported a spate of Chinese balloons flying nearby or over the island.
