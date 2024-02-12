Left Menu

Israeli Rescue Operation of 2 Hostages: Palestinian Death Toll Reaches 50 in Gaza Airstrikes

PTI | Rafah | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hospital officials in the southern Gaza town of Rafah say at least 50 people were killed in airstrikes that accompanied an Israeli hostage rescue operation.

Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of the Abu Youssef al-Najjar hospital, said on Monday the dead included women and children. An Associated Press journalist also counted the bodies brought to hospital.

The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages held in the territory in a dramatic raid that was backed up by airstrikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

