Israeli Rescue Operation of 2 Hostages: Palestinian Death Toll Reaches 50 in Gaza Airstrikes
Hospital officials in the southern Gaza town of Rafah say at least 50 people were killed in airstrikes that accompanied an Israeli hostage rescue operation.
Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of the Abu Youssef al-Najjar hospital, said on Monday the dead included women and children. An Associated Press journalist also counted the bodies brought to hospital.
The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages held in the territory in a dramatic raid that was backed up by airstrikes.
