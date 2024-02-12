Netanyahu: Israel should press Gaza offensive to free more hostages
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would not pass up any opportunity to free more hostages from Gaza and described sustained military pressure until "total victory" over Hamas as necessary for their full recovery.
His statement was issued after Israeli special forces freed two hostages in a rescue operation in Rafah, a town on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt packed with war refugees, where the prospect of wider operations has worried Cairo and Washington. (Writing by Dan Williams)
