President Murmu addresses 200th Janmotsav – Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:04 IST
The President said that Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji took the initiative to remove the superstitions and evil practices prevalent in 19th century Indian society. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 200th Janmotsav – Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati today (February 12, 2024) at Tankara, Gujarat. 

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the land of our country has been blessed by the birth of brilliant personalities like Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati. Swamiji took up the cause of social reform and composed an immortal book named 'Satyarth Prakash' to prove the truth. His ideals had a deep impact on great personalities like Lokmanya Tilak, Lala Hansraj, Swami Shraddhanand and Lala Lajpat Rai. Swamiji and his extraordinary followers infused new consciousness and self-confidence among the people of India.

The President said that Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji took the initiative to remove the superstitions and evil practices prevalent in 19th century Indian society. He showed society the path of modernity and social justice. He strongly opposed child marriage and polygamy. He encouraged widow remarriage. He was a strong advocate of women's education and women's self-respect. The light spread by him dispelled the darkness of stereotypes and ignorance. That light has been guiding us since then and will continue to do so in the future too.

The President was happy to note that Arya Samaj has made an invaluable contribution to women empowerment by establishing girls' schools and higher educational institutions for girl students. She was happy to note that during the two years of commemoration of Swamiji's 200th birth anniversary, Arya Samaj has organized various events related to family and social harmony, natural agriculture and de-addiction which will be helpful in building a healthy society.

The President said that next year, Arya Samaj will complete 150 years of its establishment. She expressed confidence that all the people associated with Arya Samaj will continue to move forward in the direction of implementing Swamiji's vision of making a better world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

