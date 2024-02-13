Alka Upadhyaya chairs review meeting on progress in animal husbandry and dairying schemes

Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Smt Alka Upadhyaya chaired a Regional Review Meeting in Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi today with Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ Secretary along with concerned Directors, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of Northern States namely Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Ladakh to discuss the progress of implementation of the programmes/schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector. The review meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Joint Secretaries, Chief Controller of Accounts and other senior officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GOI.

In the meeting, Smt Alka Upadhyaya reviewed the physical and financial progress of all animal husbandry and dairying schemes like Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), Entrepreneurship Development under National Livestock Mission (NLM), National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) being implemented by Government of India in Northern States/UTs. She emphasized the need to utilize and disposal of unspent balances lying with Northern States under the schemes and directed states to promptly finalize and submit their annual action plans and demands for financial year 2024-25 to the Union Government.

She also emphasized that States should explore the Pashu Kalyan Model introduced by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and highlighted that State AHD focus on the infrastructure development for improved healthcare services in the States. Additionally, she directed States for feedback with respect to NADCP scheme to ensure its effective implementation.

She placed strong emphasis on the establishment of Milk Producer Companies, along with dairy cooperatives as a strategic approach to bolster the dairy industry. Furthermore, she provided explicit directives to assess the activity and functionality of animal welfare boards within each State aims to guarantee the well-being of animals within the State/UTs.

(With Inputs from PIB)