Sweden says it expects Hungary to soon give NATO membership approval
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Sweden's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he expects that Hungary will soon approve the Swedish NATO membership application.
Hungary is the only NATO member that has not approved Sweden's application to join the alliance, with the ruling nationalists citing what they call undue Swedish allegations that they have eroded democracy in Hungary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swedish PM to meet Hungary's Orban at European Council this week
Swedish central bank signals easier policy ahead as it holds rates steady
Swedish c.bank holds key rate at 4.00%, points to cuts ahead
Hungary ruling party says will "wait" with Swedish NATO bid until Orban meets Swedish PM
Swedish c.bank holds key rate at 4.00%, points to cuts ahead