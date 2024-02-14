Government announces record-breaking drug seizure of Rs 5,956 crore by Gujarat police in two years

The Gujarat police have seized Rs 5,956 crore drugs and arrested 48 foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking during the last two years, the state government informed in the assembly on Wednesday.

During a heated debate in the assembly over the issue of drugs, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi asked the opposition Congress to stop doing politics on the matter.

The minister also questioned Congress' intention to only mention the Adani Group-run Mundra port in Kutch where central agencies in 2021 seized 3,000 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 20,000 crore from two containers imported from Afghanistan.

During the question hour, Congress MLA Geniben Thakor sought to know if the state government wants to arrest those handling operations at the Mundra port in view of the seizure of large quantities of drugs in 2021.

In response, Sanghavi said Mundra is not the only port from where the Gujarat police have seized drugs. He was referring to the seizure of Rs 200 crore heroin by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from a container at Kolkata port in West Bengal in 2022.

''The Adani-run Mundra port is the only port from where Gujarat police had seized drugs. We should not politicise the issue of drugs. Why did you mention only Adani port? Why did you not mention about the seizure of drugs by the ATS from West Bengal where your party is having an alliance,'' Sanghavi said without elaborating.

He then informed the House that the Gujarat police seized nearly 1,513 kg of drugs valued at Rs 5,956 crore from the state during the last two years.

This includes the seizure of 205.6 kg of heroin, with a value of Rs 1,028 crore, from a place near Kandla port and 90 kg of heroin valued at Rs 450 crore from Pipavav port.

''Moreover, joint teams of the Gujarat ATS and central agencies foiled the attempts of drug dealers to smuggle drugs in the state through the sea route and seized 858 kg of drugs valued at Rs 4,478 crore during the last two years. Along with Indians, we had also arrested 38 Pakistanis, five Iranians, three Afghan nationals and two Nigerians involved in the illicit trade,'' Sanghavi said.

He said the state government is taking this issue seriously and it reflects in the high conviction rate. The minister informed the House that many of the arrested accused were given harsh punishment, including life imprisonment, by courts in four such drug seizure cases.

Sanghavi said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the home portfolio, himself chairs review meetings every three months to review the preparedness of police to bust drug networks and steps taken by authorities to prepare a strong case against the accused.

