Left Menu

Why contempt action shouldn't be initiated for disobeying tree-protection order, HC asks official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:15 IST
Why contempt action shouldn't be initiated for disobeying tree-protection order, HC asks official
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court asked a Military Engineer Services (MES) official on Monday to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against him for violating its earlier directions on not carrying out any civil work within a two-metre radius of any existing tree without prior permission.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said photographs of excavation work carried out in the green belt on the station road in Delhi Cantonment showed that the mandate has ''totally been given a go by and roots of trees have been cut without paying heed to the two-metre safety''.

The judge directed that no trenching activity shall take place at the site in violation of the court's orders and asked the tree officer and station house officer (SHO) concerned to take remedial measures.

''Since there seems to be blatant violation (of directions), issue show-cause notice to chief engineer, Delhi zone, MES as to why contempt action should not be taken for disobedience of order dated January 29,'' the court said.

It noted that the SHO showed ''due importance'' to the issue when he received a complaint about the damage and after being intimated, the tree officer also issued an order directing seizing of all work.

Advocate Aditya N Prasad, who was appointed a court commissioner in the matter that concerns plantation of trees from the Green Fund, said the trees damaged due to the civil work carried out by the MES without prior permission were planted pursuant to the orders passed by the high court.

In the application, he said around 180 trees were planted along the station road in Delhi Cantonment last year and it was recently noticed that trenching activity has damaged certain trees in the area.

On January 29, the high court directed that all agencies in the national capital will need the tree officers' permission to undertake civil work within a two-metre radius of any existing tree.

The court ordered that the condition shall be incorporated into the work contracts and tenders issued by government agencies and there will be a strict penalty in case of non-compliance.

The matter would be heard next on February 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024