Cong did politics over ERCP, BJP govt will fulfil promises made to people: Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday targeted the previous Ashok Gehlot government over the ERCP, saying the Congress did politics over the project and now the BJP's double-engine government will fulfil the promises made to the people.

He said the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has been pending for a long time and the BJP started working to take it forward within a month of coming to power in the state.

Sharma was speaking at the consecration programme of a temple in Pali district's Jadan.

The ERCP was conceptualised by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government to provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan through interlinking of rivers.

The Gehlot government had been demanding national status for the project from the Centre and had targeted it over the issue on several occasions.

Eastern Rajasthan covers Jaipur, Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts.

Sharma said the ERCP was earlier worth Rs 37,000 crore and is now worth Rs 45,000 crore.

The state government has appointed officers to take this project forward and the land acquisition work has started. The government will complete the project within five years, the chief minister said.

Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu were very worried about the availability of drinking water. An agreement was signed with the Haryana government to provide water from the Yamuna river. With the BJP in power in Haryana as well, the government there has agreed to make a detailed report on this project, he said.

The state government will fulfil every promise made to the public. The government has increased the pension for the elderly and widows, which used to be Rs 1,000, by Rs 150, he added.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to spread 'sanatan dharma' across the world.

The Rajasthan government has made a provision of Rs 300 crore for renovation of temples and they will be connected through a religious circuit.

He said the government has established the religious circuit comprising Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh, and will further connect it to Beneshwar Dham, Tripura Sundari Mata temple and Sita Sanctuary in Pratapgarh.

