Wife of Ukrainian-Russian businessman Khan loses UK sanctions challenge

Ukrainian-Russian businessman German Khan's wife on Tuesday lost a legal challenge at London's High Court against the imposition of British sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Anzhelika Khan was made subject to British sanctions in April 2022, a month after her husband German, whose net worth is estimated at $8.4 billion by Forbes magazine.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:37 IST
Anzhelika Khan was made subject to British sanctions in April 2022, a month after her husband German, whose net worth is estimated at $8.4 billion by Forbes magazine. She argued she had no involvement in Russian politics and held no influence over the Russian government, meaning it was unlawful to subject her to sanctions.

But Judge Sara Cockerill dismissed her case in a written ruling, saying the sanctions were capable of serving the purpose of "sending a signal to Ms Khan and via her to the government of Russia and the international community ... that the UK does not accept acts which destabilise the Ukraine".

